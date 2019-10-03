Expert cautions against use of toothpaste to tighten vagina

A medical doctor, Dr Oluwole Yusuf has cautioned against the use of toothpaste to tighten the vagina to prevent irritation and inflammation among other diseases.

Yusuf told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ilorin that the recent obsession by women having tight vagina was unhealthy and resorting to the use of toothpaste to tighten the vagina was a harmful practice.

According to him, the vagina is self- cleansing organ that the body system does without help.

“Toothpaste is caustic and too abrasive for a sensitive body part like the vagina and using such on it can destroy the organisms meant to protect the vagina from possible infections.

“When the vagina can no longer protect itself, the body is prone to infections which could later destroy the tubes and block the chances of getting pregnant,’’ Yusuf said.

He urged women not to allow themselves to be “body shamed’’ by their partners thereby, leading them to “a journey of ruin and regret’’.

“If a man tells you that you are too lose down there and you want to ruin your future because of that, he will eventually leave you for another.

“Be confident in yourself and allow your body be the way it is.

“There are different healthy exercises or practices that can be done that will slowly tighten the vagina without posing a threat to the woman,.

“Kegel exercise and Yoga exercise are part of the exercises that can make the vagina tight without engaging in harmful practices,’’ Yusuf said.