Explosion, fire on Pakistan train kill 65, injure scores

Explosion, fire on Pakistan train kill 65, injure scores

Thursday, October 31, 2019 10:52 am


President Imran Khan of Pakistan

At least 65 passengers have been confirmed killed and more than three dozen wounded after a train caught fire in south-eastern Pakistan on Thursday, officials said, in one of the deadliest rail accidents in the country.

The train was on its way from the southern city of Karachi to Lahore in the east when a fuel cylinder used by passengers to cook breakfast exploded, Railways Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed said.

Ahmed said an inquiry will be launched to find out how the fuel – which is banned on trains – was brought on.

At least three carriages caught fire as a result of the explosion and people started jumping off from the moving train, the minister added.

Local rescue official Baqir Hussain confirmed the numbers and feared the death toll might go up as more bodies were being retrieved after the fire was put out.

More than 200 passengers were on board the burnt carriages, Railways official Junaid Aslam said.

“Only few might have survived,” Hussain said.

Most victims were members of an Islamic preaching group who were travelling to participate in a religious congregation near the city of Lahore.

Most bodies were charred beyond recognition and DNA testing would be conducted to identify the victims, Hussain said.

The burnt carriages were being searched for more bodies now the fire was extinguished, local police chief Ameer Taimur Khan said.

Television footage showed huge flames coming out of burning carriages and a thick black smoke spreading in the air.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where many tracks laid by the British rulers during colonial times before 1947 have not been upgraded since.

Besides outdated tracks, bombings by Islamist militants and separatists and a weak safety and security systems are the other causes of hundreds of death in train accidents every year. (dpa/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Lawyer seeks N1bn damages from police over killing of 2 FUOYE students
    13 mins ago

    Police in Kwara release arrested editor, webmaster
    22 mins ago

    India tightens control over conflict-ridden region
    44 mins ago

    Join hands with Buhari to rebuild Nigeria, Fayemi urges Atiku, PDP
    54 mins ago

    Anti Open Grazing Law: Ortom orders seizure of cows in Makurdi
    1 hour ago

    Dismissal of Atiku’s petition by S/Court expected – APC UK
    2 hours ago

    Late Mobolaji Johnson: 21 key facts about former Lagos military governor
    2 hours ago

    APC sweeps Kebbi State LG poll