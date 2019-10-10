Farmers urge Cross River govt to construt road linking Elesi to Ikom

Some farmers in Elesi, Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River have urged the state government to award construct for Elesi-Ikom road which is in a terrible state.

The farmers made the call when a team from Sasakawa Global 2000 (SG 2000) led by its Country Director, Prof. Sani Ahmed-Miko visited the area on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SG 2000 team was in the village to find out the success level of improved farming technologies being promoted in the area.

According to the farmers, the call was necessary following the terrible state of the Elesi-Ikom road which had become unmotorable.

They stated that the poor state of the road had hampered transportation of farm produce from the communities to markets in other parts of the state.

One of the farmers, Mr Steven Azara said that many of them find it difficult to even take their farm produce home.

“Most farmers here produce cassava, it is a very difficult task to access markets in other parts of the state,

“Moving fertilizers and other inputs to the farm is another difficult task, this is due to lack of access roads,” he said.

Another farmer, Mr Oguoba Ewoura decried the neglect of roads in an area known for massive production of food crops and called on the state government to construct the Elelsi-Ikom road.

“This will open the communities up to markets in other parts of the state and boost social and commercial activities,” he said.

Earlier Ahmed-Miko urged female farmers in the area to join cooperative groups to benefit from newer technologies in cassava production