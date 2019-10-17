Father of one nabbed for beating wife to death in Ogun

A 28 years old man and father of one, Kazeem Yusuf, has been arrested by operatives of Ogun State Police Command for beating his 26 years old wife to death.

Ogun Police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a press release made available to newsmen in Abeokuta said the suspect who has been on the run since 23rd of September 2019 when the incident happened, was apprehended on the 14th of October 2019 by the policemen at Enugada divisional headquarters, an area in Abeokuta axis.

When the incident happened, the suspect had reported that his wife had collapsed while going to fetch water and gave up the ghost at the police station.

Upon his report, according to the police statement, the DPO Enugada division, SP Baba Hamzat, had detailed his detectives to the scene.

However, on close observation of the corpse, the detectives noticed marks of violence on it which aroused their suspicion that the victim might not have died of natural cause.

But while the detectives were searching for more evidence, the suspect sneaked out and took to his heels.

However, the corpse was subsequently taken to General hospital mortuary, Ijaye, while a massive manhunt was launched for the fleeing killer husband.

The manhunt yielded positive result on the 14th of October 2019 when his hideout at Itori was discovered where he was promptly arrested.

He has since made a confessional statement that he beat up his wife over a minor disagreement and that the deceased collapsed in the process and gave up the ghost.

He further stated that it was not the first time of beating the woman, but he didn’t know that the beating will results in her untimely death.

The corpse of the deceased a mother of one has been buried by her relations according to Islamic rite.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama has ordered the transfer of the suspect to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.