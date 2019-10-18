The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma, who disclosed in Abuja said Tarsoo was one of the 49 arrested suspects within the last couple of weeks.

He said that the suspect was arrested through a tip off and that investigation had commenced before taking him to court for prosecution.

“Following complaints received that a suspected young man has been parading himself as a police officer and duping unsuspecting members of the public, Police detectives from this Command carried out a discreet investigation that led to the arrest of one John Tarsoo.

“It is pertinent to state that the suspect who has never served in the Nigeria Police Force has been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public under the pretense that he is an ASP.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation,” the CP said.

However, while fielding questions from newsmen, the suspect who was fully dressed in police uniform insisted that he worked with the Bauchi State Police Command.

He urged the FCT Police Command to carry out full investigation before parading him.