Federal lawmakers inspect collapsed bridge in Ekiti, seeks prompt action

Mr Femi Bamisile, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), on Friday led members of the committee on a visit to the collapsed bridge linking Ado Ekiti with Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bridge collapsed on Monday during a downpour killing one person.

Bamisile, who described the incident as unfortunate, said that concerted efforts must be made to redress the situation.

He advised the Federal Government to rescind its recent decision barring states from reconstructing federal roads across the federation.

According to Bamisile who is currently representing Ekiti South Federal Constituency II, the order was not well conceived as it would further increase the deplorable state of federal roads in the country.

He also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare emergency in the road sector, saying this remained the best way to tackle the deplorable condition of the roads.

“It is disturbing to hear that two institutions, Afe Babalola University and Federal Polytechnic and a section of Ado Ekiti capital city, including roads leading to Ondo state, was cut off by flood and a life was lost in the process.

“I said it is disturbing that a man was killed during the flood and we are also devastated by the news because we were elected to defend the rights of our people

“The House of Representatives will debate the order and address it properly because we can not subject our people to the hardship of bad roads

“The deplorable state of our roads is disturbing and such an order coming at a time like this when the Federal Government has no capacity to give necessary attention to these roads across the federation makes it imperative for the House of Representatives to address the situation.

“I am assuring Nigerians that the National Assembly will look into the matter,” he said.

Bamisile commended Gov. Kayode Fayemi and the founder of ABUAD, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), for the palliatives they provided on the bridge to reconnect the disconnected communities