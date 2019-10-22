Female applicant remanded for armed robbery

A Makurdi Magistrates’ court on Tuesday remanded in Correctional Service facility, one Queen Monday, for alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ajuma Igama, who ordered Monday’s remand, did not take her plea for lack of jurisdiction; and adjourned the case until Nov. 28, for further mention.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Sgt. Ato Godwin, told the court that the case was reported by one Gabriel Matthew, on Oct 2, 2019.

Godwin alleged that the defendant, whose address was not provided, conspired with six armed men and attacked the complainant at the gate of High level Guest House, Makurdi.

He further told the court that the defendant and her accomplices allegedly took Matthew to old bridge, Makurdi, robbed him of his techno handset valued at N14, 500 and N10, 000 cash; and then shot him with a gun on his left leg.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 6(b) and 1(1) (2) (a) (b) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act, 2004.