FG lifts suspension on 2 NGOs in Northeast

The Federal Government on Wednesday temporarily lifted the suspension order placed on the two International Non Governmental Organisations (INGOs), in the Northeast.

Hajiya Sadiya Farouq made this known while addressing a news conference in Abuja.

Farouq said the Federal Government was concerned over counter-terrorism efforts adding that all efforts should be in place to support the government to end this conflict in Northeast.

“The suspension on the two International Humanitarian Organisations namely Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps is temporarily lifted.

“The concerns and recommendations of the Board of Inquire (BOI) will continue to receive attention and scrutiny to address the issues raised and comply,” Farouq said.

She said there is a seven-point agenda proposed by the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator to strengthen coordination and partnership between the Humanitarian Community and the government.

According to her, taking into consideration the planned civil-military coordinator workshop in Maiduguri by the Ministry, issues will be addressed through a High-Level Policy Forum on Humanitarian Assistance in Northwest by the ministry at the federal level to resolve all emerging issues with the Humanitarian response in the Northeast.

“Vetting/ Due Diligence of all Humanitarian Vendors in northeast of the country to be conducted by the government before engagement by Humanitarian actors.

“Clearance and registration of all NGOs by the Government of Nigeria before deployment and engagement in Humanitarian activities in the country.

“Transportation and allocation of fuel and other sensitive humanitarian commodities including fertilizers to humanitarian actors in the field by government approved vendors/providers in Northeast.

“Submission of monthly reports of humanitarian activities including funding, project activities fund and location and number of people assisted to the government through the Ministry.

“Review and strengthen civil-military coordination and existing system at both Maiduguri and Abuja level.

“And development and approval of a cash transfer policy for humanitarian assistance in northeast within the laws of Nigeria,” Farouq said.

Meanwhile, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Edward Kallon said he was satisfied that solution is in the making and a way forward has been agreed upon by the Minister to ensure improved partnership and coordination of response in the Northeast

“We are here to support the effort of the government and work side by side with government institutions and I think we can draw some lessons from the development in the past few weeks.

“And also, I am hopeful that this development will strengthen our relationship and partnership.

“I call on the humanitarian community to support the effort of the Minister to fulfill its mandate.

“This is a big task ahead of all of us and my office remain steadfast and committed in supporting the Ministry,” Kallon said.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the activities of the INGOs were suspended in September when the army closed their office over allegations of aiding terrorists group such as Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa.