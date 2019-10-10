FG outlines activities to mark 2019 World Food Day

As the world prepares to mark the 2019 World Food Day, on Oct. 16, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has lined up activities to commemorate the day.

The Director of Information in the ministry, Mr Theodore Ogaziechi, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the activities would be organised by the ministry in collaboration with critical stakeholders in the sector.

He said the event would begin on Oct. 14 with a sensitisation walk to create awareness on the need to ensure food security and demonstrate Government’s commitment to the course.

Other activities slated for the 4-day event, according to him, include schools quiz competition, news briefing, symposium and colloquium, photo exhibition, among others.

He noted that activities for this year’s world food day with the theme: “Our Actions are our Future, Healthy Diets for a #ZeroHunger World” would culminate in an Agric Show and Exhibition on Oct. 16.

The director said the Agric show would be organised to showcase and exhibit agricultural potential and establish synergy with current realities in the sector.

“The theme for this year’s celebration specifically addresses United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No 2 being “Zero Hunger”.

“The annual event established by United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), since 1945 is celebrated on Oct. 16 every year in no fewer than 180 countries.

“The essence is to promote worldwide effective action to end hunger, malnutrition and poverty and ensuring that everyone at all times and place has physical and economic access to nutritious food.

“This year’s theme calls for action across sectors to make healthy and sustainable diets affordable and accessible to everyone.

“The World Food Day celebration in Nigeria has been a laudable event that highlights government’s strategic support and assistance both in addressing emerging challenges and in promoting far reaching interventions to guarantee food security in the nation,” he said.

Ogaziechi said the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Sabo Nanono, government functionaries and delegates from the private sector would be expected to grace the occasion.