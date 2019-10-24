FGN Bond auction over subscribed in October, DMO ssys

FGN Bond auction over subscribed in October, DMO ssys

Thursday, October 24, 2019 9:40 am


Abraham Nwankwo, Director General of Nigeria’s Debt Management Office


The Debt Management Office (DMO), says investors’ confidence in Federal Government Securities remained high at the Federal Government Bond Auction conducted by the office on Wednesday.

A statement issued by DMO on Wednesday in Abuja said this was reflected by the high subscription at the auction.

According to DMO, it offered three instruments five-year, 10-year and 30-year bonds with a total value of N150 billion which have been well received by investors.

The DMO said that the total subscriptions received from competitive bids for the instruments was N255.99 billion, indicating a subscription level of 171 per cent.

“Investors appetite remained strong for the longer-dated bonds with subscriptions of ₦119.78 billion for the 10-year bond, while subscriptions of ₦72.54 were received for the 30-year bond, giving subscription levels of 240 per cent and 145 per cent respectively.

“Compared with the offered amounts of ₦50 billion each for the two instruments, allotments were made to successful bidders at 14.05 per cent for the 5-year, 14.23 per cent
for the 10-year and 14.60 per cent for the 30-year bonds.

“The rates are consistent with secondary market rates for the three instruments,” the DMO said.

It added that the total amount allotted to competitive bidders for the three instruments was N139.81 billion, while the sum of N3 billion was allotted to non-competitive bidders.

The DMO said the total amount allotted at the auction for the month was N142.81 billion

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    30 mins ago

    Kogi guber: PDP is jittery, says Ohikere
    Olusegun Runsewe in Edo royalty regalia 2 hours ago

    Runsewe to Nigerian women: Enulate Queen Idia’s virtues, courage
    3 hours ago

    Liverpool end away jinx but Klopp didn’t enjoy win in Genk
    3 hours ago

    Martinez scores, misses penalty kick as lacklustre Inter Milan scrape win
    3 hours ago

    NAHCON presents N1.07bn budget for 2020
    3 hours ago

    Need for anti-corruption courts re-echoes at EFCC-NJI workshop
    3 hours ago

    Salaudeen, Sanjo win 1st Gov. AbdulRazaq Traditional Sports Championship
    3 hours ago

    2,000 ex-ISIS terrorists joined Boko Haram in 2018, says Putin