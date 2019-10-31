Fifty students for Edo University, Iyamho’s first convocation ceremony

By Jethro Ibileke

Fifty pioneer students of Edo University, Iyamho, will this Saturday graduate in the institution’s first convocation ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor, the University, Engr. (Prof.) Emmanuel Aluyor, disclosed this Wednesday during a press briefing held as part of the activities marking the ceremony.

Five of the students will be graduating with First Class Honours, while 26 will bag Second Class (Upper Division), 16 in the Second Class Honours (lower division), while three students will earn third class Honours.

Aluyor further disclosed that the University will be awarding a prize of N5 million to the graduating students with the best entrepreneurial business ideas. He said this is part of the goals the University to empower its students to be employers of labour.

According to him, the output from the University will contribute significantly through the knowledge and skills acquired to the development of Edo state in particular and Nigeria in general.

While commending the management and staff of the university for the achievements recorded so far, Aluyor said that staffs were carefully selected through rigorous process to get the best brains to work at the University.

He added that the high quality of staff is what is reflected in the milestones the university has achieved in its short period of existence.

Prof. Aluyor also revealed that the visitor to the University, Governor Godwin Obaseki, will install Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola, as the first Chancellor of the University.

Also, the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele would deliver the first convocation lecture with the theme “The Role of Monetary Policy: Towards Economic Growth in Nigeria.”

On students population, the VC said on inception in 2015/2016 academic session, the NUC approved the quota of 500 students for admission into the university with 76 students and today, the quota has been increased to 1,800 with 1,378 students currently on admission in the university.

He also disclosed that the University increased from two faculties to six faculties with 22 departments.