The Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Mr Simon Achuba, has been impeached.

Mr Achuba was impeached by members of the Kogi State House of Assembly on Friday in Lokoja, the state capital.

The Majority Leader of the House, Abdullahi Bello, disclosed this to reporters at the premises of the Assembly complex.

Meanwhile, Chief (Hon) Edward David Onoja to be sworn in as Deputy Governor tomorrow by 10:00am.