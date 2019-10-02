Fintiri condemns killing of Fulani, PDP leader in Adamawa

Fintiri condemns killing of Fulani, PDP leader in Adamawa

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 3:21 pm


Governor Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa chaired the PDP primary election

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, on Wednesday, condemned the killing of Alh. Abdu Balli, the Chairman of Tabital Pulaaku, a Fulani socio-cultural group in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Balli was killed on Tuesday night by unknown gunmen at his residence in Yola.

Fintiri, in a statement issued by his Director-General, Media and Communications, Mr Solomon Kumangar, also condemned the killing of Ishaya Dauda, the Muchalla Ward Chairman of PDP, in Mubi North Local Government area.

The governor, who expressed sadness over the incidents, directed the police to fish out the killers and bring them to justice.

Fintiri condoled with the families of the deceased and wish those injured during the attacks by the gunmen quick recovery.

The Spokesman of Adamawa Police Command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya, who confirmed the incidents, said that the Fulani leader was killed along with one of his visitors.

Yahaya, who said that investigations had commenced on the incidents, urged members of the public to support the police with relevant information so as to track the killers.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    APC National Secretariat CSO dies in road crash
    16 mins ago

    Man drags granddaughter to court over alleged defamation of character
    24 mins ago

    Just in: Tribunal upholds election of Gov. Ganduje
    37 mins ago

    Verbatim: Soludo’s 17 Quotes on Revamping Nigeria’s Economy
    55 mins ago

    Nigeria’s problems caused by societal indifference, imperfections of men- Pastor Poju Oyemade
    3 hours ago

    India remembers Mahatma Gandhi on 150th birthday
    4 hours ago

    Wicked housewife burns 7-year-old step-daughter’s private part in Borno
    5 hours ago

    Security beefed up in Kano ahead of tribunal’s judgment