Five containers laden with rotten fish, other edibles, found in Apapa

Five containers laden with rotten fish, other edibles, found in Apapa

Monday, October 28, 2019 11:40 pm


Two safety agencies of Lagos State Government on Monday discovered five containers laden with rotten fish and other edibles in Apapa area of the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the shocking discovery was made during a site inspection of the containers following reports of air pollution and release of toxic gas into the environment at one of the off duck terminals in Apapa.
It was gathered that the site inspection was conducted jointly by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).
“The joint-team discovered edibles, including fish, which had become rotten due to faulty refrigerators.
“The LASEMA team observed the absence of  emergency action as well as preparedness plan and appropriate safety measures in place to curtail such incidence and guard against reccurence.
“A total number of 25 containers was located and five containers laden with edibles have faulty refrigerators.
 “The edibles have therefore defrosted and have become rotten, causing severe health hazard to the environment,” Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA Director General, told NAN on Monday.
The LASEMA boss said that the rotten edibles inside the containers left huge impact on four of the the affected 13 houses located on the street at Trinity Close, Apapa.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    Stop harassing Supreme Court justices, BMO warns mischief makers
    35 mins ago

    Reps minority leader frowns at Operation Positive Identification
    40 mins ago

    Xenophobia: Ekweremadu takes case to international parliament
    45 mins ago

    Oyo govt approves N526m as running costs for primary, secondary schools
    59 mins ago

    Sanwo-Olu approves rehabilitation of 60 public schools in Lagos
    1 hour ago

    APC accuses PDP of using foreign media against Supreme Court Justices
    1 hour ago

    I cultivated marijuana to raise money for mother-in-law’s burial – Suspect
    1 hour ago

    IGP restates commitment to effective service delivery