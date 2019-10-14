Flood: Badagry residents count losses in homes, churches, farmlands

Residents of some communities in Badagry area of Lagos State have continued counting their losses due to flooding after many hours of weekend rainfall which destroyed homes, churches, shops and farmlands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that communities affected by the flooding, which destroyed property worth millions of naira, include Zongbakomeh, Yoyome, Vetho Gevie, Poshukoh, Oropo, Finanyo, Itoga road and Okutu Imeke.

The flooding rendered many families homeless as some buildings were submerged before residents returned from work while others fled their homes during the weekend heavy rains and took refuge in safer neighbourhoods.

Some residents were seen on Monday spreading their soaked rugs, clothes, mattresses and other household items in sun.

Mr Idowu Jimoh, a staff of Public Complaints Commission (PCC) and resident of Finanyon in Badagry, told NAN that the flood-affected most of the buildings in the area.

“The rain, which started early Saturday morning affected churches, homes and farmlands.

“Some churches could not open for service on Sunday because their compounds were waterlogged.

“Most of us are stll busy cleaning our environments, spreading our soaked mattresses and clothes that were affected by the flood.

“Some people were crying because the flood has destroyed their vital documents while some have moved out of the community,’’ Jimoh said.

He said that the community needed a canal that would channel the storm water into the river.

“We cannot do this alone in the community, we urge the Lagos State Government to come to our aid,’’ the community leader said.

Mr Bamidele Ibrahim, General-Secretary, Alafia Community Development Area, Itoga Road, said more than 400 houses and 500 shops were flooded in the area.

“The road/drainage construction on Samuel Ekundayo/Itoga road embarked upon by Lagos State Government early this year has been abandoned by the contractors.

“This led to the flooding of shops, buildings, churches and mosques. This is a terrible experience,’’ Ibrahim said.

He appealed to the state government to expedite action on the abandoned road/drainage project, urging the contractors to build canals which would channel water to the river.

Commenting on the development, Spokesman for Badagry Local Government, Mr Adeyemi Awotunji, told NAN that the Council Chairman, Mr Segun Onilude, had visited affected areas to assess the extent of damage done by the flooding.

Awoyemi said that the chairman had directed council officials to start palliative work in the areas affected by the flood by clearing the drainage for easy passage of water