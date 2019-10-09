Flooding: Obaseki Approves Erosion Control Projects In Benin, Ekpoma, Agenebode  

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has approved erosion and flood control projects in the State, to mitigate the impact of flooding.

The projects cut across the three senatorial districts of the State in areas where flooding and erosion have caused serious devastation.

The State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, disclosed this on Wednesday at the end of the weekly Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, chaired by the Governor.

He explained that the development is in fulfilment of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s campaign promise to bring succour to residents in the communities affected by flooding across the state.

According to him, “The EXCO approved construction work to arrest flooding and gully erosion in the following communities: Edo College and Ogiso-Osunde Road in Ikpoba Okha Local Government, in Edo South; Emu-Orhodua Road, Ambrose Alli University, in Edo Central, and Igbe and Fugar-Agenebode Road in Edo North.

“The first phase of the project, which has been completed, includes sites at Oshiobugie flood and gully erosion plain, Auchi; Queen Ede flood and gully erosion plain, Benin City and Ekehuan Road gully/west moat, flood and gully erosion catchment, Benin City.”

Ohonbamu said it was pertinent to inform Edo people of the development “of deliberate efforts of spoilers and enemies of the State, who are attempting to feed Edo people a diet of lies.”

He said ongoing restructuring and reconstruction of the Edo State College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and the College of Education featured prominently during the session.

He added: “The Governor expressed satisfaction with the status of the work done. He commended the transition from planning to execution phase, assuring that the funding for the projects has been secured. The boards of the schools would soon be constituted.”