French police take to the streets over grievancea

Thousands of French police on Wednesday took to the streets of Paris to express their grievances including “Yellow Vest“ protests and suicides among them.

The officers, who marched behind trade union, floats from Place de la Bastille to Place de la Republique in eastern Paris.

Patrice Ribeiro, of the Synergie Officiers union, told BFMTV television that there was no specific trigger factor, adding that the officers were not happy with the way they were being treated.

The Yellow Vest protest movement had so far resulted in long overtime deployments for police around France since it started in 2018.

However, the protests had also witnessed violent clashes between demonstrators and the police, with police complaining of “anti-cop hatred“ and protesters condemning the use of tear gas and rubber bullets, which had caused serious injuries.

Meanwhile, a handful of counter-protesters wearing yellow vests and holding up graphic pictures of injuries were hemmed in by gendarmes near Place de la Republique.

The officials also expressed worry that some of their pension benefits might be removed in a general pensions reform planned by the French Government.

Earlier, the Interior Minister, Christophe Castaner, said there was“an anger that I understand, an anger that I hear“ among the police.“

Castaner, however, promised to increase the numbers of Police and their budget in 2020.