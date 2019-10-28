From Riyadh, Buhari to visit London – Presidency

After attending the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit holding in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Presidency says President Buhari will proceed to London on a private visit.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative will be holding from Oct. 29 and Oct. 31 and President Buhari is expected to perform Lesser Hajj immediately after the forum.

Adesina stated that, on the sideline of the economic forum, President Buhari, who will be departing Abuja today, would hold bilateral talks with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

“On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the President will participate in the High Level Event titled “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

“At the end of the summit, President Buhari will on Saturday Nov. 2, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit,’’ he added.

According to the presidential aide, President Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria on Nov. 17.

NAN reports that the FII is an international platform for expert-led debate between global leaders, investors and innovators with the power to shape the future of global investment.

It is focused on utilizing investment to drive growth opportunities, enable innovation and disruptive technologies, and address global challenges.​

World leaders, investors and innovators will explore the opportunities, trends, and challenges shaping the global investment landscape.

In its third consecutive year, attendees will continue to discuss the role of companies, governments and global institutions in working together to achieve prosperity and growth in the long term.

The conference will be held under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

In 2018, deals signed at the forum reached a total value of 56 billion dollars with American companies accounting for most of the deals signed, according to the Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih.(