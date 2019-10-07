FRSC arrest 109 motorcycle, tricycle offenders in Kwara

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara Sector Command, has arrested and impounded 109 motorcycles and tricycles for various traffic offences.

The arrests were part of the command’s activities towards ensuring that tricycles and motorcycles complied with having the appropriate licences and number plates.

The Sector Commander, Mr Jonathan Owoade disclosed this while addressing the joint crew of the Nigerian Army, Police Force, Kwara State Road Traffic Management Agency and other security and law enforcement agencies in the state, after an enforcement exercise in Ilorin on Monday.

Owoade said that 71 motorcycles and 38 tricycles were impounded by the command for offences, which included lack of riders’ license and number plates.

The Sector Commander said that wide spread consultation and advocacies had been conducted with relevant stakeholders before the commencement of the enforcement.

“The need for all hands to be on deck in ensuring total compliance to the directive given by the FRSC headquarters cannot be overemphasised.

“The need for the security architecture of the state to be enhanced and improved is the bedrock of such initiative by the government,” he said.

He admonished residents in the state to be security conscious, adding that they should obey traffic rules and regulations in order to complement the effort of the corps.

“I implore all the tricycle and motorcycle riders, who were affected in the joint operation today to comply accordingly and process their valid class A licences with genuine number plates without any delay.

“We remain committed in our effort to reduce road traffic crashes and to safeguard lives and property on the roads.

“We thank the general motoring public and our stakeholders for their support in making our work easier,” he said