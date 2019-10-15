FRSC impounds 92 tricycles, motorcycles in Eugu

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 5:23 pm


FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has impounded 92 motorcycles and tricycles in Enugu State for riding without licenses and number plates.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the arrests were part of FRSC activities toward ensuring that tricycles and motorcycles complied with having the appropriate licences and number plates throughout the nation.
The FRSC Enugu State Sector Commander, Mr Ogbonnaya Kalu, disclosed this to NAN on Tuesday in Enugu.
Kalu noted that the tricycles and motorcycles were arrested between Oct. 2, and Oct. 13, in various parts of the state.
According to him, we have a breakdown of 62 motorcycles and 30 tricycles impounded so far.
“They committed a total of 92 offences, which mainly bother on riding without licences and number plates.
“The riding without number plates offences are 83 and riding without licences offences are nine,’’ he said.
The sector commander advised tricycle riders, popularly known as `Keke NAPEP’, and the motorcycle riders also known as `Okada’ to adhere to Federal Government’s law on requirements for their operation.
He explained that the measure was for the good of all.
Kalu noted that going through the normal and required registration process for the licence and number plate help to enhance security and identification within the state and the country at large.
“The drivers licence is also a detailed card that contains information about the rider that can be handy and very helpful during emergencies, safety and medicare.
“It contains the blood group of the driver/rider, name and number of his/her next of kin, age and other vital information that will guide any person helping out in a difficult situation,’’ he said.
He also noted that going through the normal process of acquiring drivers licence and number plates as well as the minimum training required would help create discipline on the road.
“Since the driver or rider must have learnt and be certified by a driving school,’’ he added.

