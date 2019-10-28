FRSC to motorists: Reduce night travels

The attempt by passengers to reduce cost of traveling (transport fare and hotel accommodation) makes them to prefer traveling by night. However, this may smack of being penny wise but pound foolish as such option always end up in disaster.

Thus, the Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to minimize night traveling to avoid being victims of armed robbery attacks and reduce mishaps on the highways.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, Mr Clement Oladele, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

Oladele was reacting to two accidents in the early hours of Saturday that claimed nine lives and 12 injured on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin Expressway.

NAN reports that one of the accidents occurred when a gang of armed robbers operating at night were robbing travelers.

The commander said that a truck rammed into a panic car in the process of trying to escape from the robbers.

He said that the advice had become necessary as criminals always operated under the cover of darkness on the highways where the chances of escape and their not being recognised were high.

“Thus, the night and under the cover of darkness is usually attractive to the criminals to operate and carry out their wicked acts,” he said.

The sector commander implored motorists to be conscious of their environment and plan their journeys as various activities such as motorisation and crimes were heightened as the year was coming to an end.

“They should also get their vehicles routinely serviced and avoid offering rides to unknown persons or patronising road side motor parks.

“Instead, the passengers should board only commercial vehicles at recognised motor parks and ensure they fill correctly their details and those of their next of kin in the passengers’ manifest before embarking on any trip,” Oladele cautioned.

Oladele further enjoined motorists to drive with alertness and observe any unusual scenario which should be promptly reported to law enforcement agencies en-route their journey.

The FRSC boss also urged commuters to call the FRSC toll free number 122 or the National Emergency toll free number 112, for prompt assistance