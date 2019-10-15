Gaddafi’s son has right to run for president – Libya’s army chief

Gaddafi’s son has right to run for president – Libya’s army chief

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 12:06 pm


 Saif Islam Gaddafi, the son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has every right to run for president, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), said.

Haftar told Sputnik in an interview that there was no enmity between the two of them.
When asked about Saif Islam Gaddafi’s plans to run in the upcoming presidential election, the army chief said: “He is a Libyan citizen. If the legal conditions are met, it is his natural right (to participate in the elections).”
The field marshal added that it was not his concern “if he (Gaddafi) is in the country or abroad”.
He added: “I do not know where he is now and there is no communication between us, but this, of course, doesn’t mean any disagreement or enmity.

“Our enemies are the terrorists, and everyone who carries arms against the citizens, attacks the sanctity of the people, preys on their dignity, loots the wealth of Libyans and jeopardises the safety of the country.”

Haftar’s LNA, which controls the east of the country, has emerged as one of the major forces in Libya after Muammar Gaddafi’s government was toppled and the Libyan leader himself was killed in 2011.

  • The UN-backed Government of National Accord led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj controls the west of the country.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    $2million money laundering: EFCC re-arraigned Atiku’s lawyer
    54 mins ago

    Olam pays N120b to acquire Dangote Flour Mills
    1 hour ago

    Sokoto donates land for University of Medical Sciences
    1 hour ago

    Plumber in court for attempted car theft
    Some returnees from Libya being profiled 2 hours ago

    173 more Nigerians return from Libya
    5 hours ago

    Afe Babalola Varsity to honour Tinubu, Sultan, Achebe, others
    5 hours ago

    Buhari’s fake social media wedding
    5 hours ago

    Minimum Wage: Labour, FG in final push to avert strike