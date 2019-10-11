GenCos release 3,742 MWH of electricity to national grid

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, said they released an average of 3,742 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Thursday.

This is contained in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President a copy, made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Friday.

The report said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 111.61 megawatts from the 3,631 released on Wednesday.

It, however, said that 1,635.5 megawatts could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report noted that zero (0) megawatts was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 2,228.4 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

According to the report, zero (0) megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated over N1.9 billion on Thursday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Thursday was high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report said that the peak generation attained on Wednesday was 4, 670 megawatts