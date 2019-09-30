Ghanaian groups oppose inclusion of sex education in new school curriculum

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 12:10 am


Some Ghanaian organisations on Monday oppose government’s intention to introduce a new educational curriculum on sex education into the country’s schools.

The Ghana Education Service had expressed its readiness to commence the use of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CES), curriculum in the 2019/2020 academic year to teach children about sexual activities as a human activity.

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, an influential Christian group in the country, expressed its opposition to the introduction of such a system into the country’s schools.

The Christian organisation viewed CES as a subtle way of introducing Lesbians Gay Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT), rights into Ghana.

The Catholic Bishop Conference also accused the Minister of Education, Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, of misinforming them about government’s intention of the CES.

The President of the conference, Rev. Philip Naameh, said Opoku-Prempeh told leadership of Christian groups in an earlier meeting that CES was an agenda being foisted on Ghana by some Western non-governmental organizations.

This, he said, the government was not ready to execute.

The catholic priest, therefore, urged authorities, stakeholders, and parents to out rightly reject the attempt to introduce the system into the country. (Xinhua/NAN)

