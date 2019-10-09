Global Approach, Collaboration Critical to Meeting Industry Aspirations – Kyari

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will continue to adopt global approach in its bid to reposition the Oil and Gas Industry in Nigeria.

A release by the corporation’s Acting Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Mr. Samson Makoji, said the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Melle Kyari stated this Tuesday in Abuja while receiving a team of LukOil Company’s management, led by its Vice President for the Americas, West Africa and Europe, Ivan Romanovsky, during a business visit to the corporation.

The NNPC helmsman said he would leave no stone unturned to actualise the mandate of the Federal Government, especially revamping the refineries and meeting the oil production target of 3million barrels per day.

“We are adopting a global approach to solving Industry problems, we will work with you to see how we can support each other, to leverage on your capabilities”, he declared.

He invited them to participate in the upcoming bid rounds billed to hold in the near future.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Romanovsky said Nigeria was a country of opportunities with a number of projects that his company and NNPC can leverage on.

He noted that Nigeria had what it takes to achieve its production targets.

“I am pretty sure the goals that are set and the plans by the National Oil Company are achievable, especially with the help of international partners’’ Mr. Romanovsky stated.

On the refineries rehabilitation, he said his company was ready to support the NNPC not only to revamp the plants, but also to upgrade their capacity.

“We are open, more than glad to participate in upgrading the existing refineries, we have the knowledge and the technical know-how”, he said.