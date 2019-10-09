Gov Abiodun urges calm as vehicle crushes 3 students in Ogun

Gov Abiodun urges calm as vehicle crushes 3 students in Ogun

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 8:09 am


Governor Dapo-Abiodun:

Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has vowed to investigate the circumstances that led to the killing of three students of Ojumo Community High School, Ihunbo in Ipokia Local Government Area of the State, with a view to prevent a recurrence and bring the perpetrators to book.

Gov Abiodun in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin, said he received with rude shock, the incident which resulted in the death of the three students with others sustaining various degrees of injuries, caused by a vehicle driven by an official of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) while chasing suspected smugglers.

The Governor noted that, it was painful that young children with promising futures lost their lives in such a manner, praying that the Almighty God would grant the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

In the heat of this incident, Governor Abiodun pleaded with the people of Ihunbo and its environs to be calm and patient, advising officers of the Nigeria Customs Service to always apply caution during operations.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    39 mins ago

    BOI MD calls for more technology varsities to drive development
    58 mins ago

    Akabueze, Akpabio, Ndime speak on 2020 budget estimate
    1 hour ago

    ICPC, Police collaborate to burst corrupt personnel
    2 hours ago

    ILO, FG, States can collaborate to end child labour by 2025
    3 hours ago

    Sadiya Farouq: Agenda-Setting for Nigeria’s Humanitarian Affairs Minister
    3 hours ago

    Kebbi partners World Fish Programme to revitalize fish production
    3 hours ago

    FBI declares Samuel Little the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history
    3 hours ago

    Abia lawmakers urge FG urgent intervention on Federal roads