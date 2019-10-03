Gov. Akeredolu eulogises ex-military chief, Akinrinade at 80

Thursday, October 3, 2019 6:00 pm


Generaal Alani Akinrinade

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has described the former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Alani Akinrinade (Rtd), as a selfless leader, whose contribution to the enthronement of democracy in the country could not be forgotten.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu made this remark on Thursday in Ibadan at the 80th birthday of the octogenarian.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi, said Akinrinade was a member of the pro-democracy advocacy group, NADECO, who fought for the uninterrupted democracy Nigeria had enjoyed since 1999.

”Just like the biblical Moses, who chose to suffer with the Israelites, despite being conferred with Egyptian princehood, Akinrinade left his comfort zone in the military to join NADECO chieftains for the enthronement of democracy.

“That fact that Nigeria has enjoyed uninterrupted democracy since 1999, showed that the people of the country value the contribution of the likes of General Akinrinade,” Akeredolu said.

The governor, who appreciated the past roles of the hero, said his continued intervention in the nation’s developmental processes would always put those in authority in check.

NAN reports that dignitaries from all walks of life were present at the event including the Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, his Osun counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola among others.

