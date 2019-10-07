Gov. Dickson`s aide resigns

Monday, October 7, 2019 1:50 pm


Seriake Dickson,  Governor of Bayelsa

Mr Michael Ogiasa, the Special Adviser to Governor of Bayelsa on Power Development, has resigned his appointment.

His letter of resignation was addressed to the Secretary to the Government of Bayelsa State and dated 4th of Oct. 4.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogiasa, who is from Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government area, did not give any reason for his resignation.

He commended Governor Seriake Dickson for giving him the opportunity to serve Bayelsa State in the capacity of Special Adviser on Power Development.

