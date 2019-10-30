Gov. Makinde to launch new security patrol vehicles

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 10:09 pm


Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Government has taken delivery of 100 units of new security patrol vehicles for the state.

The Kia Rio automatic transmission executive patrol vehicles for security operatives are expected to be distributed among the 33 local government areas of the state.

According to information obtained from the Oyo State Ministry of Information, Culture & Tourism, the vehicles, which was branded and painted white have the state symbol inscribed on them.

The vehicles would soon be launched by Governor Seyi Makinde

