Group donates books, instructional naterials to schools, empowers women

The South East Yagba Development Association Women’s wing (SEYDAW), has donated books and instructional materials to schools in 15 communities in the area.

Mrs Ebunlomo Joel, the National President/Women Leader of SEYDAW, disclosed this at the second edition of their Education and Empowerment Endowment Fund, at Jege, in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi.

She said on Sunday that SEYDAW had in less than two years of its revamp, provided text books and instructional materials such as 55 modern magnetic boards and accessories to schools spread across the 15 communities in the south eastern part of Yagba.

NAN reports that the 15 communities are: Itakete, Isao, Imela, Ogbom, Ejuku, Jege, Aginmi, Ponyan, Ife-Olukotun, Ohun, Oranre, Alu, Igboero, Odoamu and Igbagun.

Joel said that the association had also facilitated skills acquisition training for several women in the district under the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), and empowered them with various tools and equipment.

She reiterated the commitment of SEYDAW to women empowerment and support for girl-child education, reintegration of teenage mothers, reproductive health rights and sensitisation campaign against girl-child discrimination, among others.

According to Joel, the occasion tagged: ”South East Yagba Women’s Day & Fund Raising for Women/Girl-Child Empowerment”, was to raise funds and materials to support the Empowerment Project for our women and the girl-child.

”Any fund raised would be used to establish a Development Centre for training of our women and youths in the district. We hope to make at least 90 per cent training equipment available in the centre,” she said.

She, therefore, appealed to the public to donate materials such as computers and other tools and equipment for the establishment of the proposed Development Training Centre for training and empowerment projects.

The women leader further called on the state government to hasten work on the rehabilitation of bad roads across the district to ease farmers’ stress in transporting their farm produce.

She also called for adequate security against any form of social vices, while appealing to the state government to send adequate teachers into their schools, saying ”education is our industry”.

In his remarks, Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, the Chairman of South East Yagba Development Association (SEYDA) described the event as a great illustration of gender-based mobilisation for gender and society causes.

”This is why SEYDAW deserves our hearty congratulations and unflinching support in every way possible including generous donations to this Endowment Fund.

”I am confident that under the able, open and visionary leadership, the sky is just the beginning of your accomplishments.

”When youths are empowered you are addressing social problems, beginning from restiveness and tendency for criminality because an idle mind is the devil’s workshop,” he said.

He stressed the need to mobilise, re-orientate, and encourage the youths to look for means that would assist them for self employment and empowerment, saying the gesture was worthy of emulation.

He noted the gathering had also fostered unity among the communities, while urging the youth to eschew violence during the Nov. 16 governorship election, and not to be used by politicians but rather remain peaceful.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Idris Musa, commended SEYDAW for the giant steps, stressing the important roles women played as mothers in children’s upbringing.

Musa, who is the Director-General, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), enjoined the youth to take life easy, be hardworking and not be too ambitious.

Other dignitaries at the occasion were: Secretary to Kogi State Government, Dr Afolashade Ayoade; Member representing Yagba Federal Constituency in House of Representatives, Mr Leke Abejide; and royal fathers from all the communities among others.

The highlight of the occassion was the cultural dance parade by each of the 15 communities and Gongoso Cultural Troupe