Group Tasks Police On Full Investigation, Prosecution Of Alleged Killers of 14 -Year Old Pupil

A non-governmental group, Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA) has tasked police in Lagos State to unveil the circumstances surrounding the killing of a 14 –year old Kudus Anifowoshe, in Igbogbo area of Ikorodu on Monday.

The deceased, an SS1 student of Icon Primary and Secondary School, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, was found with major parts of his body such as eyes, tongue, breast, intestines and private parts missing.

The deceased’s decomposing body was found three days after he went missing on Monday evening while playing with some of his mates in front of their house.

He was alleged to have been murdered in an uncompleted building located three buildings away from his parents’ house, where his pair of slippers were seen.

According to the Nation newspaper report on Wednesday, it was learnt that all through that Monday, a private caller kept calling Kudus (the deceased) such that his teacher seized his phone while in school and only returned it to him when he was returning home, after then the ugly incident occurred.

According to the report, the boy’s father Alhaji Taofeek Anifowoshe accused 17-year-old Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) undergraduate Daniel Ameh of killing Kudus.

Anifowoshe had told the newspaper that all those with Kudus the day he went missing confirmed he was last seen with one Ameh, who placed his hands by the boy’s shoulders as they walked away around 7pm.

However, the human rights group, in a petition signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Isiak Olaitan Buna and dated October 23, 2019, to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID) Panti-Yaba, Lagos, is calling for the full investigation into the killing.

HURMA’s petition captioned: “a Call To Fully Uncover the Mystery Around Recent Killing Of a Teenager, Kudus, In Ikorodu”, tasked the police authority in the State to show special interest on the incident

The petition reads in part: “We wish to hereby call on the office of the C.P to particularly show special interest in uncovering the mystery surrounding the recent killing of a 14 year old boy, Kudus Anifowose in Igbogbo commuity area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

“According to report from the father of the deceased, the boy got missing on Monday, October 14 and the matter was reported at Igbogbo Division of the Nigeria Police Force. His body was later found in an uncompleted building few houses away, but with eyes, tongue, intestines and private part missing on Friday, October 18.

“According to general reports so far gathered, the prime suspect of the killing is an undergraduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Daniel Ameh, who some people believe is working directly with his grandmother, with whom he resides.

Daniel was last seen with Kudus while taking him away when he was last seen alive. Moreso, a report from a Lagos Anti-Cultism and Anti-Kidnapping tracked a private number to belong to Daniel.

Also, the grandmother, a community Woman Leader, testified that it was Daniel that killed the boy when community members accused her of the evil act since the boy remains was traced to her compound.

“Although, the matter presently being investigated at the Homicide Section at the SCIID, Panti, the community is under serious unrest. This according to report at our office, was because a sister to Daniel, the prime suspect, threatened a relative of the late boy that they will use their network in the police and the general society, to ensure that the matter died naturally”.

“Few hours to the message, the D.P.O of Igbogbo Division led some police officers to pack the properties of the accused family. This was however heavily resisted by concerned members of the community. Moreso, the grandmother who was initially detained along Daniel at SCID Panti has been released, according to the I.P.O.

“Our office, from recent experience will continue to assure the general public on the uncompromising nature of the current leadership of the Nigeria Police Force. This is based on clear demonstration of commitment to professionalism, transparency and accountable policing, especially in crime fighting and protection of human rights.

“We look forward to your prompt actions”.

Pic, 14 Years Old, Kudus Anifowoshe