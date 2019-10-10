Gunmen invade village in Kebbi, abduct 3 people

The Police in Kebbi have confirmed the abduction of three people in Kwaido village of Augie Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Nafiu Abubakar confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) via phone conversation on Thursday.

He said the command could not ascertain the number of the gunmen that attacked the village, adding that there was also no report of anybody killed or maimed in the attack.

“At about 2am on Wednesday, unknown gunmen invaded Kwaido village in Augue LGA and kidnapped three people in the village.

“Those abducted are: Garba Gada, Salihu Audu and Buba Aliyu,” Abubakar explained.

According to him, one of those abducted, Buba Aliyu has escaped and returned home.

The PPRO assured the general public that efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining two victims from the kidnappers.