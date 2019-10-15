Gunmen kill man, abducts 2 children in Kwali-FCT

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 6:56 pm


Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed a man, Ayuba Chashe, and abducted his two children at Yebu community in Kwali Area Council of FCT.

The Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Mr Danladi Chiya, confirmed the development to newsmen in Kwali on Tuesday.

Chiya said that the incident happened at midnight on Monday when the gunmen attacked the community.

The chairman condemned the attack on Yebu community that led to the death of the man and the abduction of his two children.

He assured the residents in the area that everything possible would be done to get the perpetrators to book and the children released from captivity safely.

He commiserated with the affected family and assured that there was collaboration between security agencies to make sure that the kidnappers are apprehended.

Chiya therefore urged the community to cooperate with security agencies and report any suspicious movement to curb the menace in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that similar incident happened last week in Kuje Area Council in which a Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer was kidnapped with his two children.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said six out of the nine people earlier kidnapped at Pegi community in Kuje area council had regained their freedom.

