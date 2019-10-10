Gunmen kill one, abduct NSCDC officer, his two children in Kuje

Gunmen kill one, abduct NSCDC officer, his two children in Kuje

Thursday, October 10, 2019 10:21 pm


Gunmen (file photo)

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed one person and abducted a Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer, with his two children at Dafara community, in Kuje Area Council, FCT.

The District Head of the community, Makeri Joseph, told newsmen in Kuje on Thursday that the incident happened around 12 0’ clock on Wednesday night with the gunmen shooting sporadically into the air.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident is the second within a week in Kuje Area Council.

Joseph said the gunmen, who were in army camouflage, came in large numbers and carried sophisticated weapons.

He said that they killed a community vigilante and whisked away a NSCDC officer with his two children to unknown destination.

However, he called on the Kuje Area Council administration and FCT Minister to urgently address the rising spate of insecurity in the area.

Confirming the incident, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, said it had commenced a joint counter operation against kidnapping in Kuje and its environs.

​In a statement issued by DSP Anjuguri Manzahp, Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), FCT Police Command, on Thursday said joint operation comprising other security agencies had been extended to other identified black spots within FCT.

He said the operation was aimed at rescuing hostages, arresting the suspects and permanently checkmating the emerging security concerns, especially around Kuje and Robuchi axis.

Manzahp said the security agencies were working assiduously to rescue the victims, calling on the residents to be calm and support the ongoing operation with useful information to the police.

“The police are reassuring the public that it will not relent on its effort until the activities of these hoodlums and other criminals are permanently checked.

“Further steps are also being made to engage relevant stakeholders in various communities as part of renewed effort to check crimes,” he said.

The  Police had on Tuesday confirmed the kidnap of four persons by unidentified gunmen at Pegi community on Monday night in Kuje Area Council.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Police confirm abduction of school principal in Kaduna
    16 mins ago

    Enugu airport requires N10bn to be operational again – Sirika
    27 mins ago

    Lagos Govt to complete abandoned 70m – gallon Adiyan Water Project
    31 mins ago

    3-storey building collapses in Lagos
    35 mins ago

    FG outlines activities to mark 2019 World Food Day
    42 mins ago

    NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains for Friday
    45 mins ago

    CBN issues guidelines for indirect participants in payments system
    51 mins ago

    3-storey building collapsed, 3 injured in Lagos