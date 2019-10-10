Gunmen kill one, abduct NSCDC officer, his two children in Kuje

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed one person and abducted a Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer, with his two children at Dafara community, in Kuje Area Council, FCT.

The District Head of the community, Makeri Joseph, told newsmen in Kuje on Thursday that the incident happened around 12 0’ clock on Wednesday night with the gunmen shooting sporadically into the air.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident is the second within a week in Kuje Area Council.

Joseph said the gunmen, who were in army camouflage, came in large numbers and carried sophisticated weapons.

He said that they killed a community vigilante and whisked away a NSCDC officer with his two children to unknown destination.

However, he called on the Kuje Area Council administration and FCT Minister to urgently address the rising spate of insecurity in the area.

Confirming the incident, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, said it had commenced a joint counter operation against kidnapping in Kuje and its environs.

​In a statement issued by DSP Anjuguri Manzahp, Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), FCT Police Command, on Thursday said joint operation comprising other security agencies had been extended to other identified black spots within FCT.

He said the operation was aimed at rescuing hostages, arresting the suspects and permanently checkmating the emerging security concerns, especially around Kuje and Robuchi axis.

Manzahp said the security agencies were working assiduously to rescue the victims, calling on the residents to be calm and support the ongoing operation with useful information to the police.

“The police are reassuring the public that it will not relent on its effort until the activities of these hoodlums and other criminals are permanently checked.

“Further steps are also being made to engage relevant stakeholders in various communities as part of renewed effort to check crimes,” he said.

The Police had on Tuesday confirmed the kidnap of four persons by unidentified gunmen at Pegi community on Monday night in Kuje Area Council.