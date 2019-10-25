Hennessy Artistry In Nigeria Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Hennessy is proud to present a limited edition of Hennessy Very Special, featuring a carafe decorated by the Nigerian urban artist known as Osa Seven.

This exciting tie-up marks the 10th anniversary of Hennessy Artistry in Nigeria, building on a decades-worth of collaborations with emerging musical and artistic talents from the country’s effervescent urban-culture scene. A trailblazing initiative rooted in culture and heritage, the Hennessy Artistry global concept centers on musical happenings combining a bold sound, visual innovation, and taste experiences that celebrate Hennessy’s Art of Blending with local flavor.

Osa Seven has always made his personal culture a signature of his artwork, from his earliest illustrations to the graffiti monumental urban art that won him broader recognition. A pioneer in multi-disciplinary collaborations, notably between visual art, music, and dance, he is committed to setting an example on a community level and affecting positive change through self-expression.

“Today I am focusing on opening doors,” Osa Seven explains. “Creating opportunity seems like the right thing to do. When I was younger, lots of people just didn’t believe that a graffiti artist could amount to anything. You have to put in a lot of work and believe in yourself. It takes consistency and persistence. We paint words that will inspire children, like joy, happiness, collaboration, and peace — words that will take hold in their subconscious.”

A celebration of Nigeria’s rich diversity, this limited edition of Hennessy Very Special combines the artist’s vibrant personal aesthetic with the cultural values he and Hennessy share: a love of heritage, local craftsmanship and various forms of contemporary art.

“Hennessy is the brand leader of cognac, and that is what I try to be with my art,” Osa Seven observes. “It’s easy for me to vibe with the House because it’s always pushed me to express myself differently.”

Inspired by the people he meets, the places he travels, new sights, sounds, and tastes — Osa Seven strives to engage his public on many different levels. Collaborating with Hennessy, he notes, will help him to elevate a message of community. “That an international brand like Hennessy would participate in a project with an artist from Festac is inspirational — it will make people believe in themselves, want to give more energy to their career or their craft. It’s a big win for artists of all kinds.”

Hennessy V.S. Limited Edition for Nigeria

For Hennessy V.S., Osa Seven honors his country’s rich cultural diversity with a special limited edition that combines his vibrant personal aesthetic with the values he and Hennessy share.

Vibrant color is the primary element of this edition, a means for the artist to express his perception of Nigerian culture and community. A graffiti-style informed by Pop Art blends oblique shapes and patterns, reprising elements from Hennessy’s heritage including the House’s logo, the broad axe. A “7” logo and elements of Nigerian representations round out the mix.