Hong Kong formally withdraws extradition bill

Hong Kong formally withdraws extradition bill

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 9:51 am


Hong Kong cops


Hong Kong’s government has formally withdrawn a controversial extradition bill that sparked months of mass protests.

The Legislative Council completed the process on Wednesday afternoon.

The Fugitive Offenders Ordinance, which would have allowed residents to be extradited to mainland China to stand trial, saw its second reading in the legislature on Wednesday.

It was then withdrawn by Secretary for Security John Lee.

The legislative action follows an announcement by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam in September that the bill would be withdrawn after she earlier suspended it.

Anger against the extradition bill and the perception that Hong Kong is losing its special status in China prompted the largest political crisis since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Protests are expected to continue even after the bill’s formal demise as the protest movement has escalated to include demands for democratic reform and an inquiry into police violence against protesters

Join The Conversation

One Comment

  • Adeniyi Mahmud says:
    October 23, 2019 at 10:15 am

    power by God to the people

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    21 mins ago

    Lebanon protesters keep up pressure
    35 mins ago

    Cultism: Lawmaker wants peace, calm inC/River community
    42 mins ago

    UEFA: Real Madrid get off the mark with 1-0 win against Galatasaray
    2 hours ago

    Herders/ Farners conflicts: Jigawa demarcates land for 57 grazing reserves
    2 hours ago

    Army goes spiritual in war against Boko Haram
    2 hours ago

    Sterling bags hat-trick as Man City thump Atalanta
    4 hours ago

    In picture: Governor Ihedioha inspects LGA projects
    11 hours ago

    Oyo Assembly Proposing Stiffer Sanctions against Sexual Abuse on Children