How gunmen abducted 6 people in Adamawa – Eyewitness

Sunday, October 6, 2019 1:42 pm


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

Gunmen on Saturday kidnapped six people at Gurin village in the Fufore/Gurin Local Government Area of Adamawa in Nigeria’s insurgency-wracked North-East.

Narrating how the the six victims were abducted in the early hours of the day, a resident of Gurin community, who identified himself simply as Dahiru, said the incident took place on the outskirts of the village when the kidnapped people went to check their cattle at a grazing area.

“The kidnappers first attacked a car with five people where they picked four people and later allowed one to go.

“They later attacked two people on motorcycle joining them with the four to make the number six people,” Dahiru said.

He described the incident as devastating to the village which shares border with Cameroon.

“We are devastated and look onto God for divine intervention,” Dahiru said.

Alhaji Shuaibu Babas, the member representing Fufore/Gurin Constituency in the Adamawa Stater House of Assembly, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was out of town, but was briefed about the incident while calling for calm.

“This is a shocking development and I urged government to do something about the growing trend.

“Security needs to be enhanced alongside intelligence gathering to check this ugly development,” Babas said.

The spokesman of the Adamawa State Police Command, DSP. Suleiman Yahaya, could not comment on the development.

His phone rang out when he was called repeatedly to comment on the abduction.

