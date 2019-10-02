How Maina, ex-boss of Pension Task Team, was arrested in Abuja – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday conformed the arrest of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).

Peter Afunaya, spokesperson for the Service said in a statement that Maina was arrested in a combined operation, on 30th September, 2019, at the Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel, Utako, Abuja followed a request by the EFCC to the Service to assist in the apprehension of the suspect.

“Maina was arrested in company of his 20 year old son, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, who unsuccessfully tried to resist the arrest.

“The lad even pulled a pistol against the security agents involved in the operation. He was, however, disarmed and arrested. He is a final year student at the Canadian University of Dubai where he is studying Telecoms Engineering.

“Items recovered from the suspects include a pistol with live ammunition, a bullet proof Range Rover SUV, a BMW Saloon car, foreign currencies, a phantom 7 drone and sensitive documents.

“The suspects and the recovered items will be handed over to the EFCC for further investigations and appropriate necessary actions.

“It is instructive to note that the operation is as a result of a renewed interagency collaboration among security and law enforcement agencies.

“The Service has always subscribed to such collaboration believed to be important in national security management and therefore, hopes to sustain the initiative in mitigating the current threats against public safety and national critical assets,” Afunaya said.