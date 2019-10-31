Ibadan circular road: Makinde frowns at slow pace of work, halts project

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, on Thursday, frowned at the slow pace of construction work on the Ibadan Circular road project.

Makinde expressed his disappointment when he made an on-the-spot assessment to the 32 kilometre road to ascertain the level of work done so far by the construction company – ENL Consortium Construction company.

He directed the Executive Director of the company, Mrs Kemi George, to halt continuation of work at the site to enable his government look at the whole contract holistically.

”The pace of construction work on the road is not encouraging; the contract was signed in 2017 and the level of work done so far is 5.5 per cent.

“More so, it is a concession to the tune of N65 billion for a 32 kilometres road.

“We felt there was need to pull back a little bit and look at the whole contract holistically.

“The road is extremely important to the economy of the state and if the contractor could only achieve 5.5 per cent in 3 years and not sure how many years is going to take to finish the project.” Makinde said.

The Circular road project was awarded in 2017 by the administration of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.

The road project is to link Lagos-Ibadan expressway to Ibadan-Ife road and also to serve as bypass for motorists, thereby ease traffic congestion that characterised Iwo road interchange.