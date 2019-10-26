ICAN, Abia govt. to partner on capacity building for workers

Saturday, October 26, 2019 6:29 am


Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State


Mr Nnamdi Okwuadigbo, the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) said the institute was willing to collaborate with Abia government to improve accounting standard in the state civil serivce.
Okwuadigbo said this on Friday when members of ICAN paid Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu a visit at the Government House, Umuahia.
He said that professional accountants play great role in prudent finance management, public fund management, financial reporting, probity and accountability in every system.
The ICAN boss said that the primary focus of the body centered on capacity development of accountants in order to make them active players in the nation’s economic growth.
“As we collectively try to build a thriving economy, ICAN remains committed to working with government at all levels in the nation’s quest to come out of the woods.
“We will be pleased to collaborate with Abia government in organising in-house training to update the professional skills and proficiency of accountants in Abia.
“We are not relenting in our resolve to partner government and stakeholders in accountancy and other related issues,” Okwuadigbo said.
Responding, Ikpeazu described ICAN as a key player in the business of sustaining fiscal responsibility and economic development in the society.
He said that the state government would work with ICAN to provide a resource center for accountants by contributing to the building of the Umuahia ICAN district society office .
He expressed government’s poise to work with the body in organising trainings for accountants, hoping that the trainings would help Abia civil servants to enhance their professional skills.
Ikpeazu said that government would work with ICAN because of the pivotal role it was expected to play in helping to boost Abia’s internally generated revenue

