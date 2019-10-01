Igbo Youth Assembly urges IPOB, others to support Buhari

Igbo Youth Assembly (IYA) Worldwide, a political pressure group on Tuesday urged Nigerians across the country to support the administration President Muhammadu Buhari as he strive to unite the nation.

President General of IYA, Mr Ifeanyi Nwaudunna in a statement marking Nigeria’s 59th independence said time had come for groups especially the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), to join hands with government to move the country forward.

Nwaudunna who expressed optimism in the development of the country said the various initiatives of the present administration especially the agriculture and food security, fight against corruption, insurgency, infrastructural development across the country were capable of redefining the future.

He urged Nigerians to indulge in acts capable of promoting the unity, peace, and progress of the country as the people had a lot of things that kept them together.

“United we stand and divided we fall. If divided or disintegrated, Nigeria will lose its glory, strength and diversity, so the future, progress and development of Nigeria depends on its unity and diversity.

“IYA Worldwide urges all Nigerians, especially the IPOB, MOSSOB, BIAFRA ZIONIST, Biafra National Council and others to support and promote the unity, peace, and progress of Nigeria.

“We urge the various Igbo groups to do away with the spirit and quest of secessionism rather indulge in the activities and programmes that sustain national unity and Peace.

“This because Nigeria as a nation and country is better of united and remain as one indivisible entity; IYA maintains that Nigeria as a Nation has many things to benefit as a united and progressive entity especially in the areas of human and material resources,” he said.

Nwaudunna added:” The Igbo Youth Assembly Worldwide appeals to our brothers and sisters, in the spirit of national unity and patriotism to sheath the sword and not fight for secession and disintegration.

“Rather we want to sue and advocate for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

“Nigeria is the giant of Africa because of its economic, political, military, numerical and technically powers and strength and its diversity over other African countries.”