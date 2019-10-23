IGP Convenes Retreat for Strategic Police Managers

As part of efforts at dissecting the dynamics of crime and forging strong networks toward tackling prevalent and emerging crimes in the country, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, is organizing a 3-Day Conference and Retreat for Strategic Officers of the Nigeria Police Force. The event, tagged “Repositioning the Force for the Challenges of Effective Policing in the 21st Century”, will hold from Monday, 28th October, 2019 to Wednesday, 30th October, 2019 at Jasmine Hall, Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

The Conference and Retreat will be declared open by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. It will have in attendance, local and international policing and security experts, critical stakeholders in internal security management, Deputy-Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), Assistant-Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Heads of other Strategic Formations/Units of the Nigeria Police Force across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT.

The three-Day Conference and Retreat which is being coordinated by the office of the Force Public Relations Officer and Matchmakers Consult International will be hosted and sponsored by the Lagos State Government with support from other stakeholders. It is the expectation of the IGP that at the end of the Conference and Retreat, Strategic Managers of the Force would have been sufficiently equipped with new policing approaches, guidelines and tools towards effectively addressing prevailing and emerging crimes in the country.