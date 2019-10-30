Ihedioha approves rehabilitation of five major roads in Imo

Ihedioha approves rehabilitation of five major roads in Imo

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 10:38 pm


Governor Emeka Ihedioha

Imo Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha has approved the rehabilitation of five major roads in the state.

The approval was contained in a release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Chibuike Onyeukwu and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.

Onyeukwu listed the affected roads to include the failed section of the 52 km Owerri-Egbu-Mbaise-Obowo road, the failed section of Owerri-Njaba-Orlu 32km road and the Aboh-Itu Ezinihitte Mbaise 7.1km road.

Others are the failed section of Owerri-Amaraku-Anara–Onuimo-Umunna-Okigwe 51 km road and the Achingali-Onicha-Udo na Obizi 14 km road.

He added that the approval was given as part of efforts by the state government to reduce road hazards faced by Imo citizens and residents and facilitate ease movement for road users.

According to him, the work will involve scarification, rebuilding of the sub-base, provision of stone base, overlay with asphalt concrete and rebuilding of corresponding shoulders.

Also involved in the reconstruction are the de-silting of blocked drainages, construction of new drainages and replacement of median kerbs where necessary.

