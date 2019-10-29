Imo secures N18bn Afreximbank investment

The Imo Government has secured the commitment of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) for the establishment of an N18 billion “Africa Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC),” for the South-East and the South-South region of the country in the State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mr Chibuike Onyeukwu, the Chief Press Secretary to the Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State on Wednesday in Owerri.

It stated that the N18 billion ($50 million) investment centre, under the quality assurance facility of the bank, would provide certification and inspection services for various products for exports from Imo and the regions to the international market.

According to the statement, the establishment of the centre is an indication of the governor’s investment drive and the remarkable improvement on the ease of doing business rating of the state.

It stated further that the centre would provide capacity building for industrialists and employment opportunities for the people while boosting the economy of the state.

The statement added that the proposed centre was a reflection of the efforts of the governor to restore confidence of investors and development partners in Imo as an investment destination.

The release recalled that Ihedioha was at the Annual General Meeting of the Afreximbank, which held in Moscow from June 20 to 22, as part of his trade and investment drive.