In picture: Gov Lalong at Globacom stand at Jos International Trade Fair

From left: Mr. Muyiwa Ogundimu, Zonal Business Coordinator, Globacom, Northwest 1 emphasising a point about Glo products and services to Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and his Deputy, Prof Sonni Gwanle Tyoden (second right) at the Globacom stand in the on-going Jos International Trade Fair, Jos, Plateau State. With them is Yemi Adebakin, Regionl Manager, Secondary, North East 1 (far right).
The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and his Deputy, Prof Sonni Gwanle Tyoden visited Globacom stand in the on-going Jos International Trade Fair, Jos, Plateau State today
