In picture: Gov Lalong at Globacom stand at Jos International Trade Fair

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 9:42 pm



From left: Mr. Muyiwa Ogundimu, Zonal Business Coordinator, Globacom, Northwest 1 emphasising a point about Glo products and services to Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and his Deputy, Prof  Sonni Gwanle Tyoden (second right)  at the Globacom stand in the on-going Jos International Trade Fair, Jos, Plateau State. With them is Yemi Adebakin, Regionl Manager, Secondary, North East 1 (far right).

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and his Deputy, Prof  Sonni Gwanle Tyoden visited  Globacom stand in the on-going Jos International Trade Fair, Jos, Plateau State today 

