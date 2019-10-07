Indonesia sinks 40 foreign boats in illegal fishing crackdown

Indonesia sinks 40 foreign boats in illegal fishing crackdown

Monday, October 7, 2019 3:11 pm


Indonesia has sunk 40 foreign boats in the past two days as part of a crackdown on illegal fishing, the country’s fisheries ministry said on Monday.

The boats mostly from Vietnam were scuttled on Sunday and Monday in four locations, the Marine Resources and Fisheries Ministry said in a statement.

The boat owners were found guilty by the country’s maritime courts of operating illegally in Indonesian waters, it added.

Under the leadership of Susi Pudjiastuti, the ministry has destroyed at least 556 foreign fishing vessels since 2014.

“With so many large fishing boats with destructive catching equipment, our marine resources could [be] depleted soon,’’ Susi said in a statement.

“It’s time we secured our resources and ensured that they continue to exist in abundance for the sake of our future grandchildren,’’ she added.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Don Jazzy, Rita Dominic, others react to Mercy’ s emergence
    2 mins ago

    Pregnancy related stretch marks: Gynaecologist cautions against self medication
    14 mins ago

    Troops rescue 3, destroy IEDs in Borno
    18 mins ago

    Indian state sacks 48,000 transport workers over strike
    26 mins ago

    Aregbesola urges more determination in tackling security challenges
    27 mins ago

    Suspension of hijab wearing student: MURIC declares day of protest
    34 mins ago

    Court admits man to N200,000 bail for possession of human hair
    37 mins ago

    Court grants EFCC forfeiture order against NIMASA acting DG