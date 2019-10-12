Invest In Nigeria, Erelu Fayemi Tells Diplomats In Hungary

The wife of Ekiti – State Government, Erelu Bisi Fayemi has called on the members of Diplomatic corps in Hungary to encourage their countries and citizens to visit and invest in Nigeria as the country is safe.

“I am using this global platform provided by one of the finest Nigerians public servant which Nigeria ever produced, Her Excellency Dr Eniola Ajayi to invite distinguished Ambassadors and members of the Diplomatic circle present here today to visit Nigeria, see its wondrous environment, explore its humongous arts, culture, tourism potentialities and invest in its rapidly growing economy.”

Erelu Bisi Fayemi, according to a report by penpushing.con, recently made this supplication in Budapest, Hungary during the 59th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria hosted by Her Excellency, Dr Eniola Ajayi, Nigeria Ambassador to Hungary, who had earlier in her speech enumerated the arts and cultural potentialities of Nigeria and that of Ekiti State.

Erelu Fayemi who was a Special Guest of Honour at the Independence celebration held at Marriot Hotel, Budapest told the guests who included over 40 foreign Ambassadors and Diplomats that Nigeria is a country with high Return on Investment and peopled with hospitable and ever happy people.

She said that “I am bold to assure you that there is no such a country in Africa which has provided a robustly conducive business climate where you can reap a bountiful ROI within the shortest possible time.”

Erelu called the attention of the world diplomats to a research conducted two years ago by an international concern which found Nigerians to be the happiest people on Earth.

She disclosed that Nigeria is a paragon of arts, culture, amazing tourism potentialities and viable mineral resources all waiting to be explored, enhanced and tapped.

Erelu pointed out to the members of the diplomatic corps and guests not to be discouraged by any negative news being shared about Nigeria noting that there is no way a country of over 2000 million people would not have a tiny portion of negative minded citizen.

Erelu Fayemi revealed that from East to North, South – West, Nigeria and Nigerians are not only hospitable but have a fertile land on which any investment will sprout.

She called also called on the guests to visit Ekiti state which she described as the land of honour, knowledge and steadfastly hardworking people and where value orientation, culture rejuvenation, arts resuscitation are taken place.