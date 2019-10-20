IPOB mourns as Nnamdi Kanu’s mother dies

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has announced the death of Sally, his mother.



The IPOB leader said his mother died on August 30 in Germany after a protracted illness.

He attributed the death to alleged invasion of his parent’s residence in Umuahia, Abia State residence in September 2017.



“Watching her children being hunted and killed by the federal government was the cause of her illness, and today we have lost her.”



Kanu vowed that the death of his mother will not stop his struggle for the actualisation of Biafra.

￼

“I had said before that I was ready to sacrifice anything for Biafra, and today I have sacrificed my mum. We will not be deterred, we shall continue to fight for the freedom of our people.”



He did not announce the burial arrangements.

￼

IPOB in a statement by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful has commiserated with Kanu over his mother’s death.

The group also blamed the death of the mother of their leader on the attack on their residence in Umuahia.



“The struggle that you led with your family members cannot be in vain and we assure you that Biafra independence must come. This is to prove to you that we shall not stop nor grow weary until Biafra freedom is totally restored on your behalf and in your honour and that of many others who lost their lives for us to live.

￼

“The precious family of Eze Okwu Kanu and Biafran families you left behind, we lift them to the Most High God Chukwu Okike Abiama in prayers for total and continued divine favour and protection until freedom is totally celebrated in our life time”, Mr Powerful added.

It will be recalled that the parents of the IPOB’s leader disappeared after alleged military invaded of their Umuahia’s country home in 2017.



Their whereabouts had remained a mystery until today’s announcement.





