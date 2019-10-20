IPOB mourns as Nnamdi Kanu’s mother dies

Sunday, October 20, 2019 5:21 pm
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has announced the death of Sally, his mother.
The IPOB leader said his mother died on August 30 in Germany after a protracted illness.
He attributed the death to alleged invasion of his parent’s residence in Umuahia, Abia State residence in September 2017.
“Watching her children being hunted and killed by the federal government was the cause of her illness, and today we have lost her.”
Kanu vowed that the death of his mother will not stop his struggle for the actualisation of Biafra.
“I had said before that I was ready to sacrifice anything for Biafra, and today I have sacrificed my mum. We will not be deterred, we shall continue to fight for the freedom of our people.”
He did not announce the burial arrangements.
IPOB in a statement by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful has commiserated with Kanu over his mother’s death.
