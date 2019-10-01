Iran sentences person to death on “spying” for U.S.

Iran has sentenced one person to death on espionage charges for the United States, Gholamhossein Esmaili, the spokesman for Iran’s Judiciary, announced on Tuesday.

Esmaili did not identify the convict as whether being an Iranian or foreign national.

Two Iranians, Ali Nefrieh and Mohammad Ali Babapour, have also been sentenced to 10 years of jail each on spying charges for the U.S., Esmaili was quoted as saying by the Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA).

Besides, the Iranian Mohammad Amin Nasab was sentenced to 10 years in prison for spying for Britain, he added. (Xinhua/NAN)