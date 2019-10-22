JAMB insists on NIN for UTME, DE exams

To give a boost its efforts at eliminating multiplicities of identities, fraudulent and corrupt practices, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, said it has decided that candidates and examination officials (both permanent and adhoc) for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) would require the unique National Identification Number (NIN) issued by NIMC for registration and participation in examination and in all exercises relating activities requiring personal data.

Consequent upon this development, the Board said it is MANDATORY for all applicants/candidates for the UTME and DE (commencing from 2020) and any person who has anything to do with the process (adhoc and routine staff) to have their NIN.

JAMB added that the personal data already elicited and captured by NIMC would be the same details that would be used by the Board for the purpose of application, identification, verification, examination, admission, matriculation, graduation and mobilisation for service.

“The Board would NOT request for any other personal data from any applicant/candidate and officials. These personal details include names, date of birth, gender, addresses, photograph, biometric, etc.

“Therefore, all applicants/candidates, parents, guardians, teachers and all stakeholders should ensure that the personal details of every individual concerned are captured correctly on the NIMC database.

“In the same vein, all members of staff of the Board and adhoc examination officials are reminded that their NIN would be required for participation in the administration of the Board’s examination and in all activities requiring personal data.

“All prospective applicants/candidates and officials who do not currently have their NIN are hereby advised to visit any of the NIMC enrolment centre to enrol and obtain their NIN.

“Please note that the NIN is the unique 11 non-intelligible numbers that would be issued to an enrolee instantly on completion of enrolment. It is not necessarily the national identity card. In order to avoid a last minute rush, all concerned individuals are advised to enrol immediately.”